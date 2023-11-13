7% crime dip logged in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) recorded a decrease of nearly 7% in crime incidents in the region.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, PRO-3 director, said crimes in the region have been cut down by 1,477 cases or 6.81% from April 24 to November compared to the same period last year.

He said the decrease in cases were significantly recorded on eight focus crimes murder, homicide, robbery, theft, physical injury, motorcycle carnapping, carnapping and rape.

He said incidents of eight focus crimes for the same period last year were 2,115 while 1,825 crimes were recorded for the same period of this year which is less by 290 cases or almost 14% lower.

Hidalgo added that the campaign against wanted persons resulted in the arrest of 4,810, of whom 710 are most wanted.

Some 2,982 anti-drug operations were launched, leading to the arrest of 4,189 individuals and a significant seizure of illegal drugs valued at P78,531,584.92.

“We will persist in working together to create a safer environment for everyone to live, work, and conduct business," Hidalgo said.