7 Macabebe villages flooded: PDRRMO

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported yesterday that residents in seven barangays in Macabebe town experienced flooding due to high tide as of 8 AM on Wednesday, June 11.

This is based on Situational Report No. 07 released by the office.

The affected barangays in Macabebe include Candelaria, Consuelo, Mataguiti, San Gabriel, Saplad David, and Tacasan.

Some areas in Barangay Candelaria -- Riverside, Shooting Star, and Bukang Liwayliway -- are under floodwater ranging from one to 1.5 feet.

In Barangay Consuelo, all major zones — Puroks 1A, 1B, 2, and both sides of Purok 3 —were submerged in about one foot of floodwater.

Barangay Mataguiti recorded flood depths of one foot in Bulaon and Riverside, two feet in Marapo, and as much as three feet in some areas.

In Barangay San Gabriel, floodwater level reaches one foot in most areas, with Purok 4 reaching two feet.

Meanwhile, Barangay Saplad David was flooded with water levels rising to two feet in Maligaya and Gaspan, 2.5 feet in Pilapil, and three feet in both Centro 1 and Centro 2.

Barangay Tacasan registered the deepest flood levels, ranging from two feet in several puroks to four feet in Purok 6.

Authorities said the flooding was aggravated by the ongoing weather disturbance affecting several parts of Central Luzon.

The PDRRMO said that its Operations Center and Command and Control Center are now activated to monitor developments and coordinate with local government units.

The council assured the public that disaster response teams and equipment are on standby for immediate assistance and relief to affected residents.

Town officials were advised to be vigilant and implement measures in case water levels continue to rise in the coming days.