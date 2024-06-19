7 minors rescued from pimps in Angeles City

ANGELES CITY — At least seven minors were rescued from two suspected pimps in Barangay Pampang, this city on Tuesday, June 18.

Combined elements of the Angeles City Social Welfare and Development Office (ACSWDO), the Regional Anti-Trafficking in Persons Task Group Region 3, and Police Regional Office Region 3 (PRO3) raided the premises of Block 4, Lot 4, Paran Garden Village in said village.

The rescued minors were identified as “Angge”, female, 12 years old, of Barangay Pulungbulu; “Anne”, female, 13 years old, of Barangay Cutcut; “Kry”, female, 14 years old, of Barangay Cutcut; “Vinny”, female, 15 years old, of Barangay Cutcut; “Ann”, female, 18 years old, of Barangay Sta. Teresita; “Mae”, female, 17 years old, of Barangay Pulungbulu; and “Trin”, female, 19 years old, of Barangay Sta. Cruz, Porac, Pampanga.

The suspects --- Ash, females, 16, of Barangay Cutud and Lia, female of Barangay Pulungbulu -- are now facing charges for violation of RA 9208, known as the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

Medical personnel of the Child Protection Unit of the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center, headed by Dr. Froilan Canlas, conducted a medical examination of the minors.

The seven victims are now under the care of the Angeles City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., vowed to work on the protection of minors and enforce policies that will contain trafficking of women and children. #