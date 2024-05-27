7 nabbed for illegal drugs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Seven persons were arrested and a total of P156,400 worth of suspected shabu was confiscated by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in two separate buy-bust operations conducted in Central Luzon over the weekend.

The PDEA said its operatives seized P68,000 worth of suspected shabu from Joseph Degala, 42, an alleged drug operator.

Degala's companions -- Raquel Arante, 43; Michael Antoni, 27; and Gildo Gonzales, 32 -- were also apprehended by the agency.

Confiscated from the suspects were six sachets containing 10 grams of suspected shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia; and the marked money used by during the operation.

In Mabalacat City, the PDEA said some P88,400 worth of suspected shabu was seized from an alleged drug peddler and two others in a buy-bust operation on May 24, 2024 in Magsaysay Street, Barangay San Joaquin.

PDEA identified the suspects as Maure Juco, 37; Melvin Ace Raqueno, 34; and Kevin Tate, 42.

Seized from the suspects were 13 grams of suspected shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia; and the buy-bust money.

Charges for violation of the anti-drug law (Republic Act 9165) will be filed against the suspects.