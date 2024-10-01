7 nabbed in drug busts

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Seven persons were arrested and some P711,564 worth of suspected shabu were seized by authorities in two anti-illegal drug operations in Pampanga.

The Guagua Municipal Police said that one alias “Jess,” 43, of Floridablanca, Pampanga, was arrested during a buy-bust operation on September 29 in Barangay San Pedro, Guagua.

Seized from the individual was 92.73 grams of suspected shabu worth P630,564.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pampanga said that an alleged makeshift drug den was dismantled and six suspects nabbed during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lourdes, Lubao town on September 30.

The agency identified the suspects as Kevin Flores, 32; Carlo Manalansan, 32; Francis Icban, 28; Jay-Ar Icban, 22; Francis Tolentino, 43; and Harnen Manuel, 28.

Some P81,000 worth of suspected shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money used in the operation were seized from the suspects.

The operation was conducted by operatives of PDEA Bataan, PDEA Pampanga, PDEA Bataan Seaport Interdiction Unit, and PNP Drug Enforcement Unit-Pampanga.