7 nabbed in Lubao buy-bust operation

Seven individuals were arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Lubao town on Wednesday, February 4.

The agency said the operation targeted a 33-year-old male suspect identified as “Win-Win,” who allegedly operated a makeshift drug den with the help of six other persons.

Win-Win's companions were identified as Nel, 40; Andoy, 52; Makoy, 38; Makmak, 39; Dar, 26; and Cel, 40.

Authorities recovered five sachets containing 12 grams of shabu, with an estimated value of P81,600.

PDEA seized assorted drug paraphernalia and marked buy-bust money.

The confiscated illegal substances are set to be submitted to the PDEA Region 3 laboratory for forensic examination.

The operation was conducted by PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office, PDEA Region 3 Regional Special Enforcement Team, and the Lubao Municipal Police Station.

Authorities said non-bailable charges for violations of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 6 (Maintenance of a Den, Dive, or Resort) under Republic Act 9165 will be filed against “Win-Win.”

Separate charges, under the same law, will be filed against the six other suspects, PDEA said.

