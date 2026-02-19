7 nabbed in Mabalacat anti-drug operations

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Pampanga Provincial Office, PDEA Regional Office 3 Special Enforcement Team and Mabalacat City police nabbed seven suspects following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Dapdap on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The agency identified the suspects as Nick, 45; Obet, 22; Epoy, 23; Win, 20; MJ,30; and Isah, 50.

Negra, 30, the alleged operator of the suspected drug den located at 5th Street, Madapdap Resettlement was also arrested during the operation.

Authorities confiscated four sachets containing nine grams of shabu worth P61,200, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money used by the undercover agent.

Negra faces non-bailable charges under section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and section 6 ( maintenance of den dive or resort) of Republic Act 9165.

The six other individuals, who are temporarily detained at PDEA regional jail facility, face charges under the same law.

Meanwhile, PDEA awarded the Balangay Seal of Excellence to the Municipality of Santa Rita, Pampanga on February 16, in recognition of its outstanding implementation of the Barangay Drug Clearing Program.

The Balangay Seal of Excellence is the highest recognition conferred upon local government units and other implementers of the Barangay Drug Clearing Program, pursuant to Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 4, Series of 2021.

"This prestigious award signifies the municipality’s unwavering commitment, effective governance, and sustained efforts in supporting the national anti-illegal drugs campaign," said Mark Anthony M. Viray, head of PDEA Pampanga.