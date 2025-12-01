7 nabbed in Pampanga for various offenses

Seven individuals were arrested by local police over the weekend in Pampanga for various offenses.

In Candaba, a 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly selling illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation.

Police seized 1.65 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P11,220.

In the City of San Fernando, operatives apprehended a 32-year-old robbery suspect in a hot pursuit operation.

The suspect allegedly robbed and injured a 19-year-old woman.

Meanwhile, a joint operation conducted by the Mabalacat City Police Station and the Pampanga Provincial Intelligence Unit resulted in the arrest of five individuals, involved in illegal gambling in Barangay Atlu-Bola.

Police confiscated during the operation two decks of cards and P3,025 bet money.

“These results stand as a testament to Pampanga PPO’s proactive, strategic, and intelligence-driven policing. We will continue to strengthen these efforts to reinforce public safety, peace, and order across the province,” said Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office.