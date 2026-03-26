7 offenders nabbed: Pampanga PPO says

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said that four drug suspects and three wanted persons were arrested in numerous operations recently.

Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, Pampanga PPO director, said the arrests were made following anti-criminality operations carried out across the province.

The four drug suspects were apprehended in four operations conducted by the municipal police stations in Arayat, Sta. Ana, and Candaba.

Police confiscated a total of 4.22 grams of shabu worth ?28,696.

Meanwhile, three wanted persons were arrested by police stations in Porac MPS, Mabalacat City, and Arayat.

The arrested individuals are facing charges for reckless imprudence resulting in serious physical injuries and damage to property with a recommended bail of P30,000, violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 22 with P6,000 bail, and slight physical injuries respectively.

“With these extensive operations, our personnel doubled their efforts on the ground while ensuring close coordination with other agencies and promoting public support and cooperation to effectively eliminate illegal drugs and apprehend all wanted criminals across Pampanga,” Marcelo said.

The Pampanga PPO urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement to help maintain peace and order in the province.