7 Pampanga villages pass governance seal

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Seven villages in Pampanga were named national passers of the 2023 Seal of Good Local Governance for Barangay (SGLG-B).

Barangays Del Pilar, Maimpis and Saguin in this city, and San Bartolome, San Matias, San Vicente and Sapa in Sto. Tomas met the requirements for the conferment seal.

They are part of the total 51 villages in Central Luzon who were named SGLG-B national passers.

The SGLG-B is an institutionalized award, incentive, honor, and recognition-based program that encourages LGUs to commit to continuously progress and improve their performance along various governance areas.

LGUs must pass the assessment criteria across various governance areas – financial administration; disaster preparedness; social protection and sensitivity; health compliance and responsiveness; sustainable education; business-friendliness and competitiveness; safety, peace, and order; environmental management; tourism, heritage development, culture, and the arts; and youth development to receive the SGLG.