7 persons nabbed for illegal drugs

Three individuals, including a 49-year-old woman, were arrested and some P115,600 of shabu confiscated by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a buy bust operation in Subic, Zambales on December 7.

The PDEA identified the suspects, arrested in Barangay Calapacuanas as Beloy, the alleged drug den operator; Vie, female, 54; and Jon, male, 23.

Seized from the three were 17 grams of suspected shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, one cellular phone and the buy-bust money used in the operation.

In Mabalacat City, Pampanga, four persons were arrested on December 5, 2025 in an alleged makeshift drug den.

The cops seized from the suspects 10 grams of shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, and marked money.

The arrested persons are now detained at the PDEA regional jail facility in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga.