7 students in Magalang online threat arrested

The seven teenagers, allegedly involved in a viral video containing threats against other students of Tinajero National High School in Magalang town, are now facing legal proceedings after they were apprehended by local government and police officials.

Magalang Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson said the Magalang Police Station acted immediately after the video circulated on social media.

The town police were able to identify and apprehend the minors allegedly behind the incident.

The mayor said the seven students were initially turned over to their parents.

The kids and their respective parents were counseled regarding the seriousness of their actions.

On July 28, 2026, the Provincial Prosecutor's Office initiated inquest proceedings against the students in the City of San Fernando as part of the ongoing investigation into the school threat that alarmed parents, students, and teachers.

Authorities have yet to release additional details while legal proceedings continue.

Lacson stressed that school threats should never be taken lightly.

She said these incidents create fear among parents, disrupt classes, and affect students' attendance and learning.

The mayor appealed to parents to closely supervise their children, particularly their activities on social media.

"Keng kapwa ku pung pengari, banten tala pu reng anak tamu. Lalu na pu reng gagawan da keng social media. Matua at anak, think before you click," Lacson said.

She also urged the public to immediately report any threats through social media or other platforms to the local government or police to allow authorities to respond quickly and ensure the safety of students.