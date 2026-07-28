7 students linked to threats nabbed

Seven students involved in the viral school threat in Magalang, Pampanga were brought to the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday morning, July 28.

Magalang Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson said the seven students, all 15 years old, underwent inquest proceedings at the prosecutor’s office in the City of San Fernando.

The legal action is part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged threats made against several schools, which caused concern among parents, students, and teachers.

Authorities have yet to release additional details regarding the inquest proceedings.