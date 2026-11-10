70IB Charlie Company gets new commander

The Charlie Company of the Philippine Army’s 70th Infantry Battalion has a new commander.

A formal change-of-command ceremony was held at the Army camp in Barangay San Juan Baño, Arayat, Pampanga on Tuesday, November 9, 2026

First Lieutenant Jazz-Martin L. Delos Santos assumed as head of the company, succeeding Captain Jufet Karl J. Barrientos , who completed his two-year tour of duty.

Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Joseph S. Cayton, commanding officer of the 70th Infantry Battalion, commended both officers for their contributions to the unit and its operations in Pampanga.

Cayton recognized Barrientos for his dedicated service over the past two years, particularly in fulfilling the company’s responsibilities during the 2025 national and local elections.

He also acknowledged Delos Santos for leading ground operations during the August 2026 southwest monsoon, when widespread flooding affected several communities in the province.

During the flooding, Delos Santos spent much of his time in the fourth district, particularly in Macabebe and Masantol, assisting residents affected by the rising waters. He also oversaw the deployment of two KM250 military trucks for operations.

Cayton said Charlie Company is the only company under the 70th Infantry Battalion assigned to cover an entire province, with its operations focused on Pampanga.

Delos Santos expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the company and pledged to work with its personnel in maintaining peace and security in the province.

“Isang malaking karangalan ang mamuno sa Charlie Company. Nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon for giving me this opportunity,” he said.

He also thanked Barrientos for his guidance and camaraderie, expressing confidence in the professionalism and cooperation of the company’s soldiers.

Barrientos thanked the personnel for their trust and support throughout his two-year tenure. He even emphasized his commitment to their welfare and professional development.

Delos Santos and Cayton paid a courtesy visit to Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda at the Pampanga Provincial Capitol in the City of San Fernando ahead of the turnover ceremony.

Cayton informed the governor of his forthcoming exit call. He also introduced Delos Santos as the incoming commander of Charlie Company. |via Tristan Jingco