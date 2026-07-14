70th Canonical Coronation of Virgen de los Remedios set

Preparations are underway for the 70th Canonical Coronation of the Virgen de los Remedios, the patroness of Pampanga.

Catholic church leaders and provincial officials on Monday held an initial coordination meeting at the Capitol ahead of the September celebration.

The meeting convened at the office of Governor Lilia Pineda with Priest Jess Manabat and the organizing committee members focused on logistical and program preparations for the religious event, the Capitol said.

Among the activities discussed was the Visita Vicariato 2026 Cruzada de Penitencia y Caridad, a pilgrimage intended to spiritually prepare the faithful for the coronation.

As part of the observance, the images of the Virgen de los Remedios and the Santo Cristo del Perdón y Caridad will visit parishes under the St. John Marie Vianney Vicariate, covering the City of San Fernando and the municipality of Bacolor.

The pilgrimage, which started on July 6, 2026 at San Isidro Parish, will remain in Bacolor until August 3 before continuing to parishes in San Fernando.

The religious event will conclude on September 8, 2026 during the Feast of the Virgen de los Remedios. It will also include a visit to the University of the Assumption.