72 foreign retirees visit Lubao in heritage tour

Some 72 foreign retirees visited Pampanga as part of a heritage tour, with a stop in Lubao town where local culture, cuisine, and historical sites were presented.

The provincial government said the retirees came from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, China, Canada, South Korea, and France

They were welcomed by Mayor Esmie Pineda and brought to the Lubao Bamboo Hub, where they tried Kapampangan delicacies like suman ibus, sapin-sapin, tamales, pichi-pichi, and tsokolateng batirol.

A live demonstration of tamales preparation was also conducted during the event.

The group visited the St. Augustine Parish Church, which was built in 1572 and regarded as one of the oldest churches in Luzon.

The foreigners also toured heritage sites linked to former presidents Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Diosdado Macapagal.

At Pradera Verde, the retirees were served Kapampangan dishes including sisig, adobong balut, kare-kare, and hito with buro. They also visited the Pampanga Provincial Hospital - Clark, where Governor Lilia Pineda toured them around the facility.

The Capitol said the visitors expressed appreciation for the province’s healthcare services and cultural offerings.