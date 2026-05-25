738 Angeles City jeepney drivers benefit from ‘TUPAD Tuloy Pasada’ initiative

ANGELES CITY (PIA) — A total of 738 jeepney drivers in Angeles City are receiving temporary employment assistance through the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region III under the TUPAD Tuloy Pasada program, as part of the Marcos Jr. administration’s jobs and social protection agenda.

The program, implemented in coordination with the City Government of Angeles and the Public Employment Service Office, provides short-term income opportunities to transport workers affected by rising fuel prices while helping ensure continued mobility for commuters along major routes in Angeles City and nearby areas.

Each beneficiary will earn ₱18,600 for 31 days of work from May 18 to June 23, 2026, or a daily pay of ₱600.

DOLE has allotted more than ₱14 million to cover wages, insurance, protective gear, and administrative costs for implementation.

The initiative underscores the government’s push to provide immediate employment assistance to vulnerable sectors while sustaining essential public services, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s priority programs on labor and social protection.

For beneficiaries, the program offers relief amid declining earnings due to rising fuel and operational costs.

“Malaki ang maitutulong ng TUPAD sa amin, lalo na sa pang-araw-araw naming pangangailangan at sa gastusin sa diesel. Dahil sa patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng krudo, mas nababawasan ang naiuuwi naming kita. Dati, nasa ₱100 lamang ang nagagastos namin sa diesel kada ikot, ngunit ngayon ay umaabot na ito sa ₱300. Kung noon ay nakapag-uuwi kami ng humigit-kumulang ₱700 na kita, ngayon ay nasa ₱300 na lamang dahil sa taas ng gastos sa biyahe,” JODA Angeles City Chairperson Augusto Bagtas said.

DOLE Regional Director Geraldine Panlilio, along with local government partners, monitored the rollout to ensure proper implementation of the program.

Beneficiaries are assigned to staggered work schedules from 6 a.m. to 12 noon, and from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. to maintain transport services throughout the program’s duration. (CLJD/MJSC, PIA Region 3-Pampanga)