738 jeepney drivers get P14-M TUPAD salary

A total of 738 public utility drivers in Pampanga received wages under the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) TUPAD Tuloy Pasada program.

DOLE said it released about P14 million for the beneficiaries under the 31-Day TUPAD program during a payout held in Angeles City on August 3, 2026.

The program aims to ease the impact of rising global fuel prices on transport workers, the agency added.

Under the program, the drivers continue their regular transport operations within their authorized franchise routes while receiving additional income through TUPAD.

The beneficiaries included drivers from the cities of San Fernando and Angeles, who operate on the San Fernando-Angeles, Angeles-San Fernando, and intra-Angeles City routes.

Each driver received P18,600 after completing 31 days of work from May 18 to June 23.

Dario Nuqui, one of the beneficiaries of the program, thanked the national government for the assistance.

“Malaking tulong po itong sahod namin mula sa TUPAD Tuloy Pasadang DOLE dahil mapapagawa ko po kahit papaano ang bubong ng aming bahay na tumutulo tuwing umuulan,” Nuqui said.