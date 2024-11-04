74 CL villages still flooded

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 74 barangays in Central Luzon are still grappling with the combined impact of Typhoons “Kristine” and “Leon” as of Monday, November 4.

Based on the data from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC), the affected villages include 28 from Bulacan and 46 from Pampanga.

Floodwaters have forced 600 families or 4,607 individuals to remain in evacuation centers.

Roads in Barangays Magumbali and San Agustin in Candaba town also remained impassable to all types of vehicles as of yesterday.

The cost of damages sustained by the region has surged to P633 million.

The agricultural sector was hardest hit with losses reaching P316-million, while the infrastructure sector incurred some P317-million in damages.