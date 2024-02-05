756 bedridden seniors get financial aid, milk

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Some 756 Kapampangan seniors, who are currently bedridden due to illnesses and old age, received milk and financial assistance from the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

This is part of the quarterly assistance of the Capitol to the elderly and their families.

In Pampanga's 3rd District towns alone, some 138 seniors received assistance.

The beneficiaries included bedridden elderly from the City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Mexico, Sta. Ana and Arayat.

The seniors, through their immediate families and representatives, received P2,000 each from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office and Provincial Treasurer's Office.

The Provincial Government helps bedridden individuals who are also going through the economic difficulties brought about by the pandemic.

Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved the increase of the financial assistance from the previous P1,000 to P2,000 in 2023.