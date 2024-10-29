77 barangays still flooded -- PDRRMO

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said that 77 barangays in Pampanga are still flooded, with 44 families affected as of Tuesday, October 29.

Masantol town still has 17 barangays flooded while Minalin, 11 barangays.

The PDRRMO also reported 18 flooded barangays in Macabebe, nine in Candaba town and three in Guagua.

Meanwhile, water coming from Pampanga River caused flooding in 11 barangays of San Luis town.

Floodwaters coming from higher ground have also flooded six barangays in San Simon town.

The barangays of Pandaras and San Nicolas in the City of San Fernando also remained under floodwaters.

At least 44 families or 154 individuals are still in evacuation in 15 evacuation centers all over Pampanga.

Most of the evacuated families are from Pampanga’s 4th district towns.