7.7-M voters register in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said that a total of 7,733,454 voters have registered in Central Luzon for the upcoming polls.

Among the seven provinces in the region, Bulacan has the largest voting population, with 2,183,281 registered voters, followed by Pampanga with 1,682,684 voters.

Nueva Ecija has 1,625,351 registered voters, while Tarlac 940,710 voters, and Bataan 588,197.

The provinces of Zambales and Aurora recorded 554,981 and 158,259 voters, respectively.

Comelec Region 3 said the voters will choose from 3,564 aspirants vying for various local positions across Central Luzon.

Lawyer Numer Lobo, Comelec-3 Election legal officer, said the poll body will release the official list of candidates for the upcoming polls at the start of the campaign period.

“Ito pong nagfile ng certificates of candidacy noong October 1 to 8 ay tinatawag lang natin na aspirants. Magiging opisyal na kandidato lang po sila pagpasok ng campaign period,” Lobo said.