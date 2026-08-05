7,742 families in CL affected by rains

A total of 7,742 families or 26,728 individuals in Central Luzon have been affected by continuous rains brought by Tropical Depression “Luis” and the southwest monsoon.

Based on the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) report as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, the affected families are from the provinces of Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and Zambales.

Nueva Ecija recorded the highest number of affected residents with 6,850 families or 24,162 individuals.

Nueva Ecija was followed by Aurora with 890 families or 3,560 individuals, and Zambales with two families or six individuals.

Of the total affected families, 802 families or 2,815 individuals were forced to evacuate to government centers or their relatives due to flooding.

The RDRRMC also reported that flooding remained in 20 barangays in Nueva Ecija and Tarlac as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.