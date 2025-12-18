7K individuals benefit from bizman's free rice program

A Pampanga-based businessman has distributed free rice to some 7,000 indigent families in Angeles City and in nearby Porac town.

Robert Gaza gave 15-kilo rice to each of the 1,600 beneficiaries, who are mostly elderly, at the Korean Town in Angeles City on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

The businessman gave sacks of rice as Christmas gifts to 6,400 indigent residents of Angeles and Porac over the past few days.

Gaza is the president of Digama Waste Management Services in Porac town which destroys smuggled products and incinerates fake cigarettes for government agencies.

He also owns several other businesses here.

SunStar Pampanga chanced upon a large crowd lined up in front of the parking lot of Osaka Japanese Restaurant at the Korean Town in Barangay Malabanias, Angeles City on Wednesday and learned about the gift-giving.

"Ginagawa natin ito tuwing Disyembre, nagsisilbing social responsibility project ng Digama upang kahit paano makatulong tayo sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap," he said.

Gaza also distributed free rice and conducted feeding activities to some 2,000 typhoon victims in Cebu last month.

Beneficiaries, including barangay tanods, expressed their gratitude to Gaza for the Christmas gifts they received.

"Nagpapasalamat po kami kay Sir Robert sa ibinigay nya sa amin. Malaking tulong po ito. Sana ay huwag siyang magsawang tumulong sa katulad naming mahihirap," an old woman said.

More people were spotted entering the parking lot while the gift-giving was ongoing in Angeles City. They proceeded to Gaza and asked if they, too, could get free sacks of rice.

The businessman answered yes, as there were extra 100 sacks inside the cargo truck.

"Nakita po namin ng ilang kabarangay ko na may mga nakapilang tao. Nung magtanong kami at malaman na may binibigay na libreng bigas, lumapit kami sa namimigay (Gaza) at pinahintay nyang matapos muna ang mga nasa listahan at binigyan rin kami," a middle-aged man said.