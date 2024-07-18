8 domestic flights canceled due to bad weather

MANILA – Eight domestic flights were canceled as of 11 a.m. on Thursday due to bad weather.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the flights are:

- AirSWIFT (T6) 710/711 Manila-Romblon-Manila

- CebGo (DG) 6031/6032 Manila-San Jose-Manila

- DG 6055/6056 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

- DG 6043/6044 Manila-Busuanga-Manila

Most areas are forecast to experience rainshowers caused by a low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

In an 11 a.m. advisory, the weather bureau said both the LPA and habagat will bring heavy to intense rains over Mimaropa.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides are also likely in the region, the bureau said. (PNA)