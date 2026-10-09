8 nabbed in counterfeit coffee warehouse raid

Eight people were arrested after the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) raided a warehouse in Barangay Parulan, Plaridel, Bulacan, which is allegedly being used for the production and storage of counterfeit slimming coffee products that infringe on registered trademarks.

The operation was conducted on October 6, 2026 pursuant to a search warrant for an alleged violation of Republic Act No. 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

According to the CIDG, the persons arrested included one Chinese national, five Filipino men, and two Filipino women, all employees of the facility.

The eight were allegedly caught manufacturing products without the authorization of the trademark owner.

Authorities seized finished slimming coffee products; raw and packaging materials; and equipment used in production and manufacturing.

The total value of the confiscated items was estimated at ₱6.1 million.

The CIDG warned that counterfeit food products, including slimming products, may pose health risks because they have not undergone the required testing and regulatory evaluation.

Such products may also contain dangerous or prohibited ingredients intended to promote rapid weight loss, the agency said.

The operation was carried out by the CIDG Northern District Field Unit, in coordination with representatives of the trademark owner and the Bulacan Police Provincial Office.

The eight arrested individuals are under investigation for alleged violations of intellectual property law. Source: Arkipelago News