8 offenders nabbed on Monday: PPO

Eight individuals were arrested for various offenses following a series of police operations conducted across Pampanga on Monday, April 13.

Personnel of the City of San Fernando Police Station and the Guagua Municipal Police Station apprehended two persons in separate illegal drug buy-bust operations.

Authorities said the suspects yielded a total of 6.8 grams of shabu worth ?46,240.

In Floridablanca, police arrested a most wanted person facing charges of rape.

The suspect was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by the court, with bail set at ?120,000.

Five wanted persons were also arrested in manhunt operations conducted by police stations in Floridablanca, Sta. Ana, and Lubao.

The individuals were facing various charges, including violation of provincial and municipal ordinances, reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, theft, violation of the Anti-Smoking/Vaping Ordinance, and violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 22.

Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said the operations underscore their intensified campaign against illegal drugs and wanted persons.

“These collective accomplishments further strengthen the Pampanga PPO’s crime prevention and crime solution efforts. With our strong adherence to safeguard our Cabalens, we reaffirm our commitment to intensify anti-illegal drugs operations and aggressive manhunt drives to paralyze the proliferation of all forms of criminality,” Marcelo said.