8 seniors get 100K each from Capitol

Some eight senior citizens received P100,000 each as a cash gift from the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) facilitated the distribution of cash incentives for the elderly aged 95 years old and above.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, together with members of the Provincial Board, met with the beneficiaries and led the awarding of the incentives.

“This is our way of recognizing the wisdom, sacrifices, and legacy of our elders who have given so much to their families and to the province,” Pineda said.

The governor reminded the beneficiaries to use the money wisely.

She assured the beneficiaries that the provincial government will continue providing support to the elderly.

According to the PSWDO, a total of 203 senior citizens aged 95 years old and above have received the one-time cash incentive from the provincial government from June 2025 up to present.

The program is being implemented under Ordinance No. 647, the amended Senior Citizens Code of Pampanga, which lowered the age qualification for beneficiaries from 100 years old to 95 years old.

Previously, only senior citizens who reached 100 years old were entitled to receive the cash gift.

The provincial government said it continues to recognize and care for senior citizens, who have served as pillars of their families and communities.