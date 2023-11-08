8 state colleges in CL join Young Farmers Challenge

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Eight State Universities and Colleges in Central Luzon took center stage in this year's Young Farmers Challenge Intercollegiate Regional Judging held at the Department of Agriculture on November 7, 2023.

The primary goal of the program is to attract and encourage young Filipinos to begin their careers in agriculture, but not just as a farmer, but an agri-entrepreneur.

Young Farmers Challenge (YFC) is a nationwide search for young minds who could bring out ideas to help them or the farming industry prosper and promote food sustainability.

The students from the participating schools include proposals like Eco Fields Agri Care of Pampanga State Agricultural University, Integrated Diversified Farming System of Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology, Soya Co. of Central Luzon State University, and ASCOT Elevate of Aurora State College of Technology.

This year's business startups also include include Eggcellent Range Hen of Tarlac Agricultural University, Ako Po Next: Tilapia and Lettuce Production of President Ramon Magsaysay State University, JLC Roaming Chicken of Bulacan Agricultural State College, and InnoCrops of Bulacan State University.

DA said the "YFC Program aims to provide opportunities to young people who wish to enter a business related to agri-fishery that goes hand in hand with modern fishing and farming and proof of the innovations that continue to develop in the field of agriculture in the country."