8 villages in Angeles City get DILG performance recognition

At least eight barangays in Angeles City have been recognized for their performance after passing the CY 2026 Building Excellence in Service and Transparency for Barangay (BEST Barangay) Performance Audit conducted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The villages are Agapito del Rosario, Amsic, Balibago, Capaya, Salapungan, Santo Domingo, Santo Rosario, and Sapalibutad.

The BEST Barangay program is a performance-based initiative of the DILG that recognizes barangays demonstrating good governance, transparency, accountability, and effective delivery of basic services to their communities.

The city government said the recognition reflects the efforts of barangay officials and personnel to maintain efficient local administration and ensure that public services are delivered effectively and responsibly.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” B. Lazatin II and the city government congratulated the officials, employees, and other groups for the achievements.