80 villages in Pampanga still flooded: PDRRMO

At least 80 barangays in nine areas in Pampanga are still flooded due to recent rains brought by the southwest monsoon, high-tide and water draining from upstream areas, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The affected areas are in Arayat, City of San Fernando, Candaba, Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, San Luis, San Simon and Santo Tomas.

Floodwaters reached depths ranging from one to six feet in several areas.

In Candaba, flooding reached up to six feet in the portions of San Agustin.

Parts of Macabebe recorded water levels of up to 3.5 feet, while some areas in San Luis reached six feet.

The PDRRMO attributed the flooding to continuous rainfall, overflowing creeks and the Pampanga River, upstream water flow, clogged drainage and high tide.

As of 4 p.m. on September 20, some 2,814 families or 9,587 people remain in evacuation centers. Another 256 families or 912 people are staying outside evacuation centers.

Several roads were also rendered impassable, including those in Masantol, San Simon, Minalin, Lubao, San Luis and Apalit.

Some routes were closed to all types of vehicles, while others were inaccessible to light vehicles because of flooding and high tide.

The PDRRMC Operations Center and Command and Control Center remained activated, with disaster-response equipment and personnel on standby.