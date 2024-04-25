800 infants vaxxed in Sto Tomas town

STO. TOMAS — The Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH) Ambulatory Surgical and Multi-Specialty Center (JASMC) in this town hosted a vaccination event on Wednesday as part of the observance of World Immunization Week.

During the activity, around 800 infants, which are among the vulnerable populations, were immunized against diseases.

The event was organized by the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines (PIDSP) in collaboration with the Department of Health Central Luzon, and various partners, including the UNICEF, Philippine Pediatric Society, Philippine Foundation for Vaccination (PFV), the Pampanga Provincial Health Office and local government here.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire said the activity part of the National Immunization Program, focusing on both routine and catch-up immunizations.

The activity aims to boost immunization coverage on diseases such as polio, maternal-neonatal tetanus, measles, and hepatitis B, she added.

"Our objective in today’s activity is to bring health services to our kababayan during the World Immunization Week. Through our commitment and partnership with the local government of Sto. Tomas in Pampanga, I hope this will not be a one-time event but the start of a strong commitment with parents and guardians to ensure their children receive the necessary vaccines,” Vergeire said.

The event was preceded by an information campaign from April 15 to April 23, raising awareness about the importance of vaccination.

The organizers expressed hope that this initiative will pave the way for higher immunization rates, helping to build a healthier and more resilient community.