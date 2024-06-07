800 Mexico seniors get cash assistance

MEXICO --- Some 800 senior citizens here received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Municipal Government of Mexico in a series of distribution activities throughout the town.

Mayor Ruding Gonzales urged the senior citizens to prioritize their health.

The mayor made an assurance that the local government will continue to assist senior citizens who are in need.

The financial assistance aims to provide financial support to the elderly and their families.

The Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office organized the event in coordination with the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA).

Councilors Ma. Angela Pangan and Allan Onofre; and Municipal Administrator Jonathan Pangan attended the payout in a show of support for the senior citizens.