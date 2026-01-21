81-year old Aeta among ALS grads in Pampanga

Eduardo Saplala, 81, a member of the Aeta community in Barangay Camias, Porac, is among the 2,934 graduates of secondary education under the Alternative Learning System (ALS) of the Department of Education (DepEd).

Saplala was given a second chance in life and education through the ALS program implemented by the agency, in partnership with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Some 2,934 ALS graduates and 850 Government Internship Program (GIP) beneficiaries in the province completed their respective programs. A culminating ceremony was held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in the City of San Fernando on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, other provincial government officials, and representatives from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), ALS, and DepEd led the event.

DOLE said this serves as a great opportunity for ALS graduates to continue their education or secure better employment.

To support present ALS learners, 390 GIP beneficiaries served as village teachers.

Some of them have already been absorbed by agencies, institutions, and provincial government where they rendered service.

“No one will ever look down on you again, because you are now educated, Governor Pineda told the beneficiaries in the vernacular.

She added that this would serve as the key to changing the course of their lives.

Saplala said completing his studies is a significant achievement that will help him and his community understand their rights as Indigenous People.

Aside from certificates, the Capitol distributed ₱2,000 financial assistance to each graduate, and food packs as additional support for their families.

The provincial government said that the "ALS program proves that age, life circumstances, or social status are not barriers to continuing one’s education."