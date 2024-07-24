82 villages submerged

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The number flooded villages in Pampanga increased to 82, according to the latest report of the Pampanga Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDDRMO).

Monsoon rains brought about by typhoon Carina and high tide had flooded 26 barangays in Masantol town and 15 in Macabebe town.

The City of San Fernando also reported flooding in Barangays Del Carmen and Pandaras.

In Minalin town, 13 barangays were flooded with water as high as two meters in some areas.

Santo Tomas town also reported flooding in Barangay San Matias.

Sasmuan town's three coastal barangays of Santa Monica, San Pedro, and Santa Lucia are under floodwater due to high tide and incessant rains.

Lubao town also reported flooding in 19 of its inland and coastal barangays.

Flooding was also reported in at least two barangays in Apalit and one barangay in Mexico town.

Governor Dennis Pineda has suspended classes in all levels of public and private schools on Wednesday, July 24.

Government work was also suspended.

Three families in Barangay San Juan in the City of San Fernando were evacuated due to rising flood waters.

In Magalang town, a portion of the house near a creek was washed away due to the strong water at a river in Barangay Santo Nino. No casualties were reported as of press time.