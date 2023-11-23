83% of CL barangays drug-cleared -- PRO3

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 83% of the villages in Central Luzon were declared "drug-cleared" by the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs as of November 22.

Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo, chief of Police Regional Office III, said that 2,568 of the total 3,105 barangays in the region have achieved the drug-cleared status.

Aurora, Bataan and Tarlac were already declared as drug-cleared provinces, he added.

The remaining 161 villages came from the provinces of Pampanga, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, and Zambales, and cities of Angeles and Olongapo.

Hidalgo said barangays undergo rigorous assessment and validation by the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs prior to being declared as drug-cleared.

Among the parameters are the absence of drug supply, drug transit activity, clandestine drug laboratory and chemical warehouse, marijuana cultivation site, drug den, drug pushers and users in the area.

Hidalgo expressed confidence that more barangays in the region will attain the same status in the coming days.

“I am proud of this achievement dahil alam ko po na patuloy na magsusunod-sunod na ang madedeklarang drug-cleared barangays and even provinces in the coming months dahil sa walang humpay naming pagpapatupad ng barangay drug clearing program kasama ng PDEA,” he said.

Hidalgo asked the public to report any illicit activities to authorities.

“Tulungan nyo po kami sa aming layuning ito dahil hindi lamang po sa amin ang laban na ito kundi laban nating lahat upang makamit natin ang isang drug-free region,” he said.