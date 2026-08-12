859,069 Kapampangans still flooded: PDRRMC

Flooding from the combined effects of Tropical Depressions “Luis” and “Maymay” and the enhanced southwest monsoon have affected 859,069 people or 269,585 families.

The flood affected residents are from 372 barangays across 18 areas in Pampanga.

Citing PAGASA, the report said Pampanga was experiencing cloudy skies, scattered rains and thunderstorms, with moderate to occasionally heavy rains posing risks of flooding and landslides.

A total of 297 barangays in 17 LGUs were reported flooded.

Water reached eight to 14 feet in San Agustin, Candaba, while flooding reached up to 6 feet in some parts of Guagua and Bacolor.

Some 2,129 families or 7,727 people are staying in 125 evacuation centers.

Another 118 families or 411 people are now staying outside evacuation centers.

Agricultural and fisheries damage was estimated at ?505.36 million, affecting 3,787 farmers and fisherfolk, according to the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist.

Infrastructure damage included a 100-meter concrete slope protection collapse in Minalin amounting to ?200 million.

Several roads in Masantol and San Simon were also reported impassable to light vehicles.

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office conducted relief distribution, evacuation assistance, sandbagging, patient transport and infrastructure inspections.