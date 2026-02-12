86 couples in Mexico tie the knot in mass wedding

Some 86 couples in Mexico town tied the knot on Wednesday, February 11, during the mass wedding ceremony organized by the local government.

The civil wedding rites, held as part of the town’s celebration of Valentine’s Day, was officiated by Mayor Ruding Gonzales.

The mayor said the activity is an annual tradition of the municipal government to share the season of love among the Mexico.

He cited the importance of marriage in the relationship of couples, as well as their children.

“Ang kasal ay sagrado, ‘yan ang nagpapatibay ng relasyon ng mag-asawa. Kaya ang parati kong bilin sa mga ikinakasal ko, ang pag-aasawa ay hindi lang sa ginhawa. Kailangan sa hirap at ginhawa kayo ang magkasama,” Gonzales said.

He added that the local government also hosted a reception for the newlyweds and their guests.

The celebration included wine and cake, meals, giveaways, and cash gifts for each couple.

Among the newlyweds was a senior citizen couple who have been living together since 1987.

The couple said their union was finally legalized and solemnized.

“Masaya kami na sa wakas ay natuloy na. Sa dekada namin na magkasama, ngayon ay maibibigay na niya sa akin ang apelyido niya,” the wife said.