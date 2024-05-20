872 Kapampangans get pay for clean-up drive

SAN LUIS — A total of 827 Kapampangans received their salaries after participating on massive clean-up drives along the coast of Pampanga River.

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and fourth district Representative Anna York Bondoc led the payout in this town over the weekend.

Laguesma said the beneficiaries received P5,000 each under DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program.

The workers, who came from the municipalities of San Luis, Candaba, and San Simon towns, conducted cleanup operations in different locations focusing on collecting garbage, beautification, and rehabilitation of the Pampanga River.

Laguesma said the 10-day clean-up drives resulted in the collection of some 8,329 sacks of garbage.

Citing report from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Laguesma said the garbage collected is equivalent to almost 2,000 cubic meters of waste.

The labor secretary said the participation of the beneficiaries in the program helped in creating cleaner and healthier communities.

“Tuloy-tuloy po kami sa paglilingkod sa inyo pero tulungan niyo po kami. Ang lahat ng ginagawa natin ay dapat may ginagawad na shared responsibility. Lahat po tayo dapat ay bahagi sa pwede nating gawin, malaki man o maliit [ay] napakahalaga," he added.