879K Kapampangans still battling floods

Hundreds of barangays in Pampanga remained flooded as of Monday noon, August 17 due to the effects of Tropical Depression Luis, Tropical Depression Maymay and the southwest monsoon, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

The report listed 374 affected barangays involving 274,894 families or 879,660 people.

Flood depths varied across communities, with Candabaís San Agustin reaching up to 13 feet and Paralayo up to 12 feet.

Flooding was also reported in parts of Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, Apalit, Guagua, Lubao, Mexico, San Luis, San Simon and other areas.

The report cited continuous or heavy rainfall, high tide, overflowing waterways, upstream water and clogged drainage among the causes of flooding.

Some roads remained impassable to light vehicles, including the Candaba-Baliuag Road in San Agustin and Dukma along the Candaba-San Miguel Road, which were closed because of flooding.

As of the reporting period, some 2,234 families or 8,102 people are staying in 137 evacuation centers, while 92 families or 343 people sought shelters outside evacuation centers.

The PDRRMC assured that evacuation assistance, sandbagging, clearing operations, relief distribution, patient transport and other support to affected communities continue.