8K waterbirds spotted in Bataan wetlands

A total of 8,112 waterbirds were recorded during this year’s Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) in the Wetlands of Balanga City and the town of Pilar in Bataan province.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), through its provincial and community offices in Bataan, said that monitoring teams recorded 35 migratory bird species in the province.

Five additional birds, including the Brahminy Kite, Common Kingfisher, White-collared Kingfisher, Swallow, and Osprey, were also seen in the area.

Among the most dominant species observed were the Great Egret, Little Egret, and Whiskered Tern, particularly in the Balanga City Wetland and Nature Park and in several barangays.

The AWC is part of the ongoing census supporting biodiversity monitoring and conservation efforts, as wetlands serve as vital habitats for migratory and resident bird species. It is a regional initiative under the global International Waterbird Census led by Wetlands International,

The data gathered provide critical inputs for environmental planning, help raise community awareness, and support evidence-based policies that advance biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, and sustainable development.

The DENR said the census results highlight the need for stronger collaboration among government agencies, local communities, and other stakeholders to protect wetlands and wildlife habitats.