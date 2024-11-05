9 churches designated as Jubilee 2025 sites

CITY OFSANFERNANDO --- The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has designated nine churches in Pampanga as pilgrim sites for the Jubilee 2025.

The CBCP said that these churches will “offer the faithful an opportunity for deeper reflection.”

The Jubilee of Hope will open on December 24, 2024.

Pope Francis is set to open the “Holy Door” in St. Peter’s Basilica and presiding over a Mass to mark the event.

Since the faithful can not all go directly to Rome for pilgrimage, the CBCP said the designated churches will serve as “as special places of prayer for pilgrims.”

The designated churches include the Metropolitan Cathedral; the Archdiocesan Shrine of Apung Mamacalulu in Angeles City, the Our Lady of Grace Parish in Mabalacat City;

and the Santa Ana Parish, San Joaquin in Santa Ana town.

Other pilgrim churches include San Luis Gonzaga Parish in San Luis town; the San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish in Macabebe; the Santo Tomas Apostol Parish in Santo Tomas town; the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes in Bacolor town; and the Santa Rita de Cascia Parish in Santa Rita town.