9 offenders nabbed in Pampanga: PPO

Nine alleged offenders were arrested following several police operations in Pampanga on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) said that two individuals were arrested in Guagua town and some 3.5 grams of shabu worth ₱23,800 were seized in a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Pedro.

In the City of San Fernando, a wanted person was arrested in Barangay Sto. Niño for violation of Republic Act 9262

or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

In Mexico, a drug suspect was apprehended in Barangay Pandacaqui with two grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱13,600 seized.

In Mabalacat City, a child in conflict with the law was arrested in Barangay Mabiga by virtue of a warrant for drug-related offenses.

In Sto. Tomas, a wanted person was arrested in Barangay San Vicente for violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 22. or the bouncing check law.

In Masantol, a buy-bust operation in Barangay Sta. Lucia Matua led to the arrest of a suspected drug pusher and the seizure of 2.10 grams of shabu worth ₱14,280.

In Bacolor, another person was arrested in Barangay San Vicente with about 2.5 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱17,000.

Meanwhile, police said an improvised firearm (“sumpak”) was voluntarily surrendered in Sto. Tomas, while another improvised firearm and two 9mm live rounds were recovered from a vacant lot in Bacolor.

In Minalin, a drug suspect was arrested in Barangay San Isidro for handling approximately 3 grams of suspected shabu worth ₱20,400.

Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, Pampanga PPO director, said the operations are part of the intensified campaign against illegal drugs and loose firearms.

“The series of coordinated operations that led to multiple arrests, the seizure of ₱109,480 worth of suspected shabu, and the recovery of loose firearms mark a significant accomplishment in the province’s law enforcement campaign. Through continued operations, discipline, and teamwork, communities are made safer and more secure,” Marcelo said.