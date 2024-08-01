944 OFWs get aid from gov't

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Some 944 Kapampangan Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) received P3,000 cash each during an event organized by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The agencies implemented the program in partnership with the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

The project is aimed at providing support for distressed OFWs.

The event, held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center on July 31, Wednesday, was attended by OWWA Administrator Arnel Ignacio and Vice Gov. Lilia Pineda.

One of the highlights of the activity is the OWWA Membership and Reintegration Convergence Caravan.

This is aimed at bringing government services closer to OFWs and their dependents.

OFWs are informed of their benefits and the services coming from the government which they may avail.