96 kitchens serve 34 school divisions: DepEd

The House Committee on Poverty Alleviation, chaired by Pampanga Second District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, held its first regular session at the Pampanga Provincial Capitol on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The Department of Education (DepEd) facilitated a briefing on the status of its feeding and nutrition programs, including the School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP).

DepEd officials reported that the SBFP is fully implemented nationwide.

Dr. Miguel Angelo Mantaring, of DepEd Bureau of Learner Support Services, said that 96 central kitchens are currently serving 34 school division offices.

He added that the agency is targeting 219 kitchens nationwide.

DepEd also outlined plans for a ₱1-billion capital outlay for kitchen facilities and food transport services, with a ₱25 budget allocation per learner.

The meeting was attended by Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda; Vice Governor Dennis Pineda; committee members including Representatives Franz Pumaren, JC Abalos, Sarah Jane Elago, and Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.

The Officials emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to address child malnutrition and improve nutrition outcomes for learners.