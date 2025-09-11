A breath of clean air

In a time when flooding and other environmental destruction are happening in our midst, the Philippines has something to breathe easy about — literally. For a nation long afflicted by pollution from vehicle exhaust, industrial emissions, and urban overgrowth, clean air is a welcome development.

According to the latest report by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB), air quality across the country has continued to improve in 2024, with Metro Manila and other major urban areas showing significant declines in harmful particulate matter levels.

The EMB’s report reveals that Metro Manila’s PM10 concentration dropped from 46 micrograms per normal cubic meter (µg/ncm) in 2016 to 38 µg/ncm in 2024 or a 17.4% decrease. The smaller and more dangerous particles, PM2.5, declined from an average of 27 µg/ ncm in 2016, to 16.86 µg/ncm in 2024 or a significant 37.6% reduction.

Across the country, the PM10 average also decreased by 28.2% from 39 µg/ncm in 2016 to 28 µg/ncm in 2024 while PM2.5 levels decreased from 20 µg/ ncm in 2016 to 16 µg/ ncm in 2024. These figures are well below the maximum acceptable levels under the national air quality guideline value for PM10, which is 60 µg/ncm, and 25 µg/ncm for PM2.5.

Particulate matter (PM) consists of microscopic solid or liquid particles suspended in the air, commonly originating from vehicle exhaust, burning of fossil fuels, industrial processes, road construction, and agricultural activities. Particles that are 10 micrometers or smaller in diameter and called PM10 and those with diameters of 2.5 micrometers or less are referred to as PM2.5. Because PM2.5 particles are so small, they can penetrate deep into the lungs and potentially enter the bloodstream, causing serious health effects such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

According to a study done by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), air pollution was responsible for 66,230 deaths in the Philippines in 2019, of which 64,920 deaths were estimated to be adults and 1,310 children. The corresponding economic cost of exposure to air pollution is estimated at PHP 2.32 trillion (US$ 44.8 billion) in 2019, or a GDP equivalent of 11.9% of the country’s GDP in 2019.

The DENR-EMB credits the decrease in air pollution to the adoption of Euro 4 emission standards in 2016 as well as strengthened industrial emission controls and enhanced air quality monitoring. Industries, including power plants and cement manufacturers, are required to install Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (CEMS) which are linked to EMB for real-time monitoring. The report, however, did not mention if the COVID-19 lockdowns contributed to the decline in air pollution.

The use of Euro 4 fuel which is designed to meet Euro 4 emission standards was mandated in the Philippines beginning January 1, 2016. Countries in Europe are now using Euro 6 and will transition to Euro 7 next year. In the Philippines, preparations are now being made for the shift to Euro 5 standards and consequently the use of Euro-5 compliant fuel for new vehicles starting 2027. Some gasoline stations, however, are already offering Euro 5 fuel.

The Philippines is breathing easier for now. The challenge is to keep it that way. Clean air shouldn't be a luxury. It’s a basic right.