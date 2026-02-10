A Call for Safer Streets

A tragic hit‑and‑run incident cast a dark shadow over the early days of 2026 when a 66‑year‑old woman lost her life after being struck by a car and thrown into the path of a truck at dawn on January 9. The dreadful accident, which occurred on a pedestrian lane along MacArthur Highway in Barangay Telabastagan, uncovered the deadly consequences of reckless driving on Pampanga’s busiest roads and has left the community asking how many more lives must be lost before road safety becomes more than an afterthought.

This morning, the disturbing reality of that question struck me even more. As we drove along the same stretch of MacArthur Highway, we slowed down along with the vehicle beside us for a female student who was crossing the pedestrian lane. But our moment of caution turned quickly into alarm when a car on the outermost lane suddenly sped up, refusing to slow down despite the visible pedestrian. Fortunately, the student had the presence of mind to stop before stepping into that lane. Had she continued, she could have been struck in an instant.

As a mother to a Grade 9 student who commutes to and from school each day, I cannot help but worry every time he needs to cross the road in front of his campus. I remind him incessantly to take extra caution, to look both ways, and to never assume that vehicles will slow down. Out of growing concern, I raised this issue with the School PTA President and urged the school to request the presence of traffic enforcers from both the City Government and the Barangay. Students deserve to cross the road safely every day without having to gamble with speeding vehicles.

The sad reality is that many road accidents in our country, especially hit‑and‑run incidents, stem from the lack of responsible driving attitude among many Filipino motorists. In countries like Japan, drivers instinctively slow down upon approaching a pedestrian lane and come to a full stop whenever someone is crossing, prioritizing pedestrian safety above all else. Here in the Philippines, the situation is often the opposite. Many drivers behave as if they always have the right of way, forcing pedestrians to wait for a perfectly clear road before they dare to step off the curb.

Equally troubling is the condition of our road infrastructure, which frequently fails to support pedestrian safety. Many pedestrian lanes are faded, poorly lit, or placed in risky and ill‑thought‑out locations. Although pedestrian overpasses have been built, they are often ignored. Filipinos choosing to risk crossing at ground level rather than take the stairs, even when the safer route is only a few steps away.

Improving road safety requires more than simple reminders; it demands coordinated, systemic action supported by strict enforcement, safer road design, sustained education, and responsible community behavior. Local governments must lead by enforcing traffic rules, redesigning hazardous areas, and regulating road use, while schools play a crucial role in protecting students, educating commuters, and coordinating safety measures. Drivers must exercise discipline by yielding, slowing down, and following traffic laws, and pedestrians must do their part by crossing responsibly and using designated facilities. Parents, meanwhile, reinforce safety by guiding their children, advocating for safer environments, and remaining vigilant at all times.