A call for stronger and safer school buildings

Instead of the usual cheerful first-day stories and warm back-to-school greetings, the opening of the School Year 2026–2027 was marked by an unfortunate tragedy. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines yesterday, dramatically altering what should have been a day of excitement and renewed hope for students and educators.

Rather than images and videos of joyful school activities, social media was inundated with footage of intense ground shaking, collapsing buildings, and people fleeing in panic. What should have been a celebration of learning became a stark reminder of the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters.

As of this writing, the death toll has reached 35, with most casualties reported in Region XII and the Davao Region. Damage to infrastructure has already reached millions of pesos. This disaster must serve not only as a wake-up call but also as a critical warning to ensure that all buildings and structures adhere to the highest construction standards. The safety and well-being of those who use these facilities must always be a top priority.

Fortunately, because it was a Monday and the first day of classes, many students were outdoors attending flag ceremonies when the earthquake struck. Had they been inside their classrooms, the number of casualties could have been significantly higher. This underscores the urgent need for both public and private schools to prioritize structural integrity and ensure that school buildings are resilient enough to withstand earthquakes of such magnitude.

In response to this ongoing threat, the Department of Education has launched the DepEd M7X Ready Program, a comprehensive disaster preparedness and certification initiative aimed at equipping schools for earthquakes of magnitude 7.0 or higher. The term “M7X” reflects readiness for a major seismic event, including the much-feared “Big One.”

The program’s primary objective is to evaluate, monitor, and certify all public schools nationwide for seismic resilience while ensuring continuity of learning in the aftermath of disasters. Schools participating in the M7X initiative are required to undergo a rigorous certification process. This includes conducting infrastructure safety audits, developing robust contingency and risk communication plans, implementing active earthquake preparedness campaigns and evacuation drills, and utilizing mapping technologies such as the PlanSmart app to digitize school footprints and hazard assessments.

The M7X Program was initially launched on April 30, 2026, in the Greater Metro Manila Area, covering the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON. It is set to be rolled out in phases to other regions across the country.

In light of recent events, initiatives like the DepEd M7X Ready Program are not merely optional; they are strikingly essential. Preparedness, resilience, and proactive governance are key to safeguarding lives and ensuring that education continues even in the face of adversity. It's now or never.