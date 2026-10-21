A CAYETANO IN MARCOS'S HOUSE

On Sunday, October 11, at the tail end of a working visit to Singapore, President Marcos Jr. told reporters that Lino Cayetano would replace Dave Gomez as secretary of the Presidential Communications Office. The stated reason was procedural. The Commission on Appointments had bypassed Gomez, and Marcos said, in effect, that Lino was next in line.



It is a plain explanation, perhaps too plain. Cayetano would be the sixth PCO chief of this administration, and he is the younger brother of two senators, Alan Peter and Pia, who are described as critics of the administration. In June, he was appointed PTV general manager. Four months later, he is a Cabinet-level communicator. A political observer would be negligent not to ask whether this is only staffing.



The PTV appointment did not happen in a vacuum. Lino ran for congressman of Taguig-Pateros' first district in 2025 and lost to Ricardo Cruz, who was backed by his brother and sister-in-law. He later challenged Alan to resign from the Senate in October 2025, after the senator called for mass resignations over the flood control scandal. By his own account, he blamed his electoral defeat on his brother's support for Cruz.



The timing of the first appointment is the most telling detail. The Tribune noted that Lino was named PTV-4 general manager the same day Alan Peter's grip on the Senate leadership came under challenge. Alan had been elected Senate President on May 11 with 13 votes, ousting Tito Sotto. By June 17, he had conceded the presidency, and he now serves as minority leader. When Lino's PTV appointment was announced, a Senate bloc led by Alan was accusing the administration of meddling in the chamber, which the President denied.



So, the sequence is clear. What the record cannot establish is intent. No document, quote, or credible attribution has been found showing that the Palace chose Lino to needle his siblings. Anyone who claims otherwise is guessing.



First, vacancy management with a political bonus. This is the reading the evidence supports best. The PCO has had six chiefs since 2022, and the Tribune links the latest shake-up to a decline in Marcos' satisfaction ratings. A President who keeps changing communicators has a problem that no single name will fix. Lino brings real credentials, including more than a decade as a director and creative consultant at ABS-CBN, and at PTV he secured board approval for content and resource-sharing partnerships with ABS-CBN, GMA, and TV5 within weeks. For a Palace that needs someone who can run a media operation, that is a rational résumé. That his siblings are on the other side is, from the Palace's view, a happy accident that does not need to be engineered.



Second, divide and weaken. This reading is more cynical, and it has some basis. A Cayetano inside the Palace allows the administration to say that the family is split and that one of its own chose service over faction. Lino has framed his position this way himself, telling his siblings, in the title of a DZMM interview, that they are not serving one person or one party. The Tribune goes further and says he was apparently rewarded for standing apart from his brother. That is an inference by the paper, not a finding, but it is a reasonable one. There is a further wrinkle. The Inquirer's companion story carried a link to a report that Lino may testify on Taguig "ghost projects," according to Sen. Lacson. I have only the headline, so I will not build on it. But if the Palace values Lino partly as a potential witness against his brother's political base, then his proximity to the President is not purely about communications.



Third, a 2028 play for Lino. This is the weakest reading, and I would discount it. Lino lost the 2025 congressional race. Taguig's election registration board rejected his application to transfer his voter registration to the first district over residency. And in June, he said publicly that no Cayetano should run in 2028. Reversing that would cost him the one credential he has been selling, which is his stance as an anti-dynasty voice. A PCO post is a poor launching pad for a candidate who must also answer for how the administration is perceived.



Mas kapaki-pakinabang na itanong kung sino talaga ang nakikinabang sa hidwaan ng pamilyang Cayetano, at hindi lang kung iniinis ba ng Pangulo ang dalawang senador. Matatapos sa Hunyo 30, 2028 ang termino ni Alan Peter, ayon sa talaan ng Senado, kaya ang labang 2028 ay hindi na abstrakto para sa kanya. Ang Taguig ang kanyang balwarte, at doon mismo nakatanim ngayon ang kapatid niyang nasa panig ng Palasyo. Hindi kailangang tumakbo ni Lino para maging problema ni Alan. Sapat na na may Cayetano sa labas ng bakuran na kayang magsalita laban sa pamilya.



The appointment is not yet a settled matter. The Inquirer reports that the change will be formalized upon the President's return, and an ad interim appointee still faces the same body that bypassed his predecessor. I could not find an explanation for why the CA let Gomez lapse. One piece of context deserves scrutiny. During his three weeks as Senate President and CA chairman, Alan failed to convene the CA to tackle pending confirmations. That is not proof of anything about Gomez specifically, but a bypass is a product of inaction, and the Senate was not acting in those weeks.



Three things will say more than any speculation. First, whether Lino's confirmation moves smoothly or stalls. Second, whether the ghost projects testimony Lacson floated ever materializes. Third, whether the Palace's communications actually improve, since that is the only test the public will care about.



Sa ngayon, ang pinakamatibay na paliwanag ay ang pinakapayak. May nabakanteng posisyon, may taong may karanasan sa media, at may pulitikal na benepisyong hindi tinanggihan ng Palasyo. Ang pagkakaroon ng sama ng loob sa magkapatid na senador ay posibleng bunga ng desisyon, hindi dahilan nito. Kung may mas malaking plano para kay Lino, wala pang ebidensiyang nagpapakita nito, at siya mismo ang unang sumalungat sa ideya ng isa pang Cayetano sa balota sa 2028. Magbabago ang basa ko kapag may lumabas na dokumento, testimonya, o pagbabago sa pahayag ni Lino.



(This piece relies on news reports published through October 12, 2026. It is an opinion piece. Where I infer motive, I say so, and where the record is silent, I do not fill the gap.)