A Christmas Safari of Flavors

From Our Kitchen to Your Holiday Table

“Kingsford Hotel Manila is committed to elevating every holiday celebration through products that reflect both quality and heart. Our Jungle Jolly Hamper showcases the craftsmanship of our culinary team and our dedication to creating meaningful experiences for our guests and partners. This year’s collection is designed to bring families together and to make every gathering feel extra special,” General Manager Jorold Montelibano shared.

Guided by this philosophy, each pastry and snack inside the hamper is crafted with intention of comforting, festive, and irresistibly flavorful. From classic Filipino touches like Sampaguita Polvoron to indulgent loaves, cookies, and marshmallows, every item is made to celebrate togetherness.

Two Festive Hampers to Choose From

The Big Hamper (Php 2,500 NET) is filled with a generous selection of pastries, sweets, and holiday essentials, making it ideal for families, valued clients, or premium gifting.

Inside, you’ll find a delightful assortment that includes a Harri Keychain, Sampaguita Polvoron, Blueberry Banana Muffin, Garlic Parmesan Loaf, Zabana Rum Loaf, Banana Loaf, Kingsford XO Nuts, Pistachio Crisps, Pistachio Crinkles, Christmas Madeleines, Snickerdoodle and Black Forest Cookies, Chocolate Mango Marshmallows, and a bottle of Emperador Original Classic Brandy Liqueur.

Meanwhile, the Small Hamper (Php 1,800 NET) offers a thoughtfully packed array of holiday goodies perfect for colleagues, friends, or intimate family gifting. It features a Harri Keychain, Sampaguita Polvoron, Blueberry Banana Muffin, Garlic Parmesan Loaf, Zabana Rum Loaf, Kingsford XO Nuts, Pistachio Crisps, Christmas Madeleines, Chocolate Mango Marshmallows, and Emperador Original Classic Brandy Liqueur, everything you need for a festive and heartwarming treat.

The Jungle Jolly Hampers are more than holiday boxes, they’re meaningful gifts filled with flavors made to spark joy, bring families together, and reflect the playful magic of Kingsford’s Jingle in the Jungle holiday celebration.